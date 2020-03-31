Walmart having employees check temperatures before working

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart is working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in their stores and announced Tuesday that employees will have their temperatures taken at work to check for fever.

The retail giant also plans to ask employees health questions.

Company officials said, “Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be asked to go home and seek medical treatment. They will be paid for reporting to work, but they won’t be able to return until they are fever-free for at least three days.”

Walmart is also providing masks and gloves to employees that ask for them, as long as supplies last.