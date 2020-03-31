Walmart having employees check temperatures before working

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart is working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in their stores and announced Tuesday that employees will have their temperatures taken at work to check for fever.
The retail giant also plans to ask employees health questions.
Company officials said, “Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be asked to go home and seek medical treatment. They will be paid for reporting to work, but they won’t be able to return until they are fever-free for at least three days.”
Walmart is also providing masks and gloves to employees that ask for them, as long as supplies last.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- With Americans staying home to combat COVID-19 spread, oil prices plummet — endangering jobs
- Former Syracuse football coach Frank Maloney passes away
- NewsChannel 9 interviews East Syracuse Minoa Central School District superintendent
- Madison Co. reports 2nd coronavirus death
- Obamacare lawsuit moves forward as newly unemployed apply
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App