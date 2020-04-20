Walmart hiring 50,000 more workers to meet high demands

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart is bringing on 50,000 new workers to help it deal with increased demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes on the heels of a previous hiring surge of 150,000 new employees.

Walmart is the nation’s largest grocer and it’s one of the few big-box retailers remaining open during the pandemic.

With people stuck at home, sales of household staples are up significantly. And now, company officials said the company needs more temporary and part-time workers to meet the demand.