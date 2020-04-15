Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Walmart offering special pickup hour for vulnerable population

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart is taking a step to help people who may be more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The retailer is launching a pickup hour, at select locations, that is reserved for customers over 60 years old, first responders and others who are designated high risk.

Employees are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation orders to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Customers also don’t have to sign for their order and their purchases are loaded into their vehicles.

