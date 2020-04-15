Walmart offering special pickup hour for vulnerable population

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart is taking a step to help people who may be more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
The retailer is launching a pickup hour, at select locations, that is reserved for customers over 60 years old, first responders and others who are designated high risk.
Employees are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation orders to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Customers also don’t have to sign for their order and their purchases are loaded into their vehicles.
