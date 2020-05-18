Interactive Maps

Walmart set to open COVID-19 testing site Friday in Oneida

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Walmart will open a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on Friday, May 22.

The site will be in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 2024 Genesee Street in Oneida.

Adults who meet the CDC, state, and local guidelines will be able to get tested at the Walmart site. This includes first responders, health care providers, people with symptoms of COVID-19, and those who are high-risk without symptoms.

The site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

An appointment through Quest’s MyQuest online portal is required.

