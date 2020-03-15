Closings
Walmart will temporarily cut hours

Coronavirus
MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, AR (WRIC-TV) Walmart announced Saturday that its retail stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15 until further notice.

This is a portion of the statement released by the company late Saturday night:

This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.

The retail giant says that associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are currently scheduled for, and the supply chain and trucking fleet will also continue to make deliveries at a regular schedule.

