Walt Disney World, Disneyland to remain closed until further notice

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland says it’s closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA (WSYR-TV) – Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts will remain closed indefinitely, the company announced on Friday.

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” Disney said in a statement.

The parks in Florida and California had previously planned to remain closed at least through March 31. Now, Disney says re-opening in early April appears unlikely.

The company has been paying hourly employees since closing the parks about two weeks ago. Disney said it will continue to do so at least through April 18.