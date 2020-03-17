Warn 911 operators if you have flu-like symptoms

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

If you have an emergency and have to call 911, police want you to tell the person who answers your call whether you or anyone in your home is experiencing flu-like symptoms.

This information will ensure first responders can prepare to prevent the spread of any illnesses.

