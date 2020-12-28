Auburn Community Hospital postponing elective surgeries starting Tuesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County officials held a press conference on Monday to discuss COVID-19 in the county.

During the press conference, it was announced that the Auburn Community Hospital is postponing elective surgeries starting on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

All emergency and urgent surgeries will still take place as planned.

On Jan. 4, 2021, the hospital will reassess where they are at with capacity and staffing and will determine if elective surgeries can resume. The hospital is concerned with the rising cases in the community.

Cayuga County officials are also urging the public to remain safe and try to stay in their “pods.”

You can watch the full press conference below:

