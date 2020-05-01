WATCH: City of Syracuse updates residents on COVID-19 impact

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- It was only six or seven weeks ago when the economy was humming along, and employers were desperate to find workers to fill jobs.

How quickly things have changed. The graphs below show the weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance in New York State. It's pretty stable through February and the first part of March. But then, boom. The number of people seeking unemployment more than tripled from the week ending March 14 to the week ending March 21.