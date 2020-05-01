WATCH: City of Syracuse updates residents on COVID-19 impact

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Common Council President Helen Hudson will host a briefing to provide updated information related to city services and the current fiscal impact of COVID-19 beginning at 1:30 p.m.
