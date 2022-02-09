(WSYR-TV) — Coming off the heels of New York Governor Kathy Hochul announcing the end to the mask mandate for businesses, and with local cases and hospitalizations declining in Onondaga County, Ryan McMahon announced that he is pleased to see the state move in this direction.

“Many people have been vaccinated, they have been boosted. The prevalence in the community has gotten to an acceptable risk. So, we’re happy to see the mitigation removed,” McMahon said.

270 residents tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and 141 are hospitalized with 21 of those patients in the ICU. McMahon cited a drop from 849 cases over all of last week to just 578. Though, there were two more COVID-19 deaths. Two women in the 70s and 80s, both with underlying conditions passed away.

Despite the removal of masks mandates for businesses statewide, schools will still enforce the mandate. McMahon, who wrote a letter to the health department last week, still urges for there to be an obtainable metric for school districts to meet in hopes of removing masks on students.

“We’re well prepared for districts to make those choices, and we’ll support them. And then we’ll find out if there are any increases related in districts related to spread, because we are going to be testing,” McMahon said.

Testing will also continue across the county. McMahon announced an asymptomatic site at the Fayetteville Village Hall to pop up Thursday.

Along with testing, data will continue to drive McMahon’s strategy on how to mitigate COVID-19. Especially after the omicron surge during the holidays.

“We are a highly vaccinated community. We will continue to the vaccine and boosters. In addition to that, we likely had 40,000 to 60,000 probably get omicron over the last six weeks. So, there is natural immunity right now. When you factor all of that in, now is the time to lean forward,” McMahon said.

He added now this is about how the county treats its sick, not just for COVID, but for everybody.

