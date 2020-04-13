Death toll from coronavirus now over 10,000 in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his daily coronavirus briefing from the Red Room in Albany.

Governor Cuomo said the terrible news is that coronavirus-related deaths have topped 10,000 in New York State. With 671 deaths on Easter Sunday, 10,056 people had died from coronavirus in New York State.

“To have this happen over the weekend is especially tragic,” Cuomo said.

However, Cuomo said good news is on the horizon. The curve is starting to flatten, and the three-day average of hospitalizations has plateaued.

One of the questions that continues to be asked is when will the state reopen? Cuomo said there is no real answer.

“It’s never been done before. None of this has ever been done before,” Cuomo said.

The Governor has often used the metaphor of a pressure valve when talking about reopening the state. On Monday, he summed up what has to happen: “Open the valve slowly, advised by experts, keep your eye on the meter. The meter is the infection rate. And watch that infection rate. If you see that ticking up, then you know you’ve opened the valve too fast. That is the delicate balance we have to work through. That is what has never been done before,” Cuomo said.

“This virus does not understand governmental boundaries,” Cuomo added. “The virus follows its own boundaries and guidelines.”

Cuomo reminded New Yorkers to continue following social distancing practices when out in public and urged people to stay home when they can.

“I have this conversation a million times a day,” Cuomo said. “I believe the worst is over and we can start on the path to normalcy.”

