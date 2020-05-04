WATCH: Cuomo to deliver daily coronavirus briefing from Rochester Coronavirus Posted: May 4, 2020 / 10:21 AM EDT / Updated: May 4, 2020 / 11:10 AM EDT ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in Rochester on Monday where he will deliver his coronavirus update from the Wegmans Conference Center at 11:30 a.m. Click the player above to see what he has to say.
