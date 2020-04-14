Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Gov. Cuomo urges working together to reopen economy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday afternoon, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference with neighboring governors where they announced a multi-state council that would work together on how to reopen the economy.

On Tuesday, during his daily briefing, Cuomo urged that we, as a nation, should be working together.

“This is going to take us working together. We have a real challenge ahead,” Cuomo said.“This is no time for politics, this is no time to fight.”

When asked what he thought about President Trump’s tweets, Cuomo said, “I look forward to looking together with the president,” adding, the “worst thing we can do in all of this is start with political division.”

To open his daily briefing, Cuomo said, “Day 44, but who’s counting?” as a lighthearted way to open things up. 

The Governor opened with some good news by saying hospitalizations due to coronavirus are down across the state “a tick.” Cuomo hinted that New York State may be at the top of the curve, or at least starting to plateau.

The only numbers the Governor released on Tuesday were the death tolls. He said 778 people died on Monday in New York State due to coronavirus-related issues. The death toll in New York State is now 10,834.

