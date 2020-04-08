Live Now
Daily coronavirus update from Gov. Cuomo
Gov. Cuomo directing flags be flown at half-mast for coronavirus victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo started his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday saying that the day was full of mixed emotions. He says the good is that what the state is doing with social distancing and NY PAUSE is working. However, New York saw 779 people die from coronavirus-related illnesses on Tuesday.

“The curve is flattening because of our actions, but it isn’t a time to get complacent,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said that on 9/11, there were 2,753 people who died at the World Trade Center. Coronavirus has already taken 6,268 New Yorkers. Because of this, Cuomo has said that flags are to be flown at half-mast across the state to honor the victims.

“Every number is a face. Every number is a family,” Cuomo said. “Be responsible for your health.”

Cuomo said he understand the plight of the average New Yorker, and because of that, he is making an additional $600 payment to all of those who are unemployed, which will be funding reimbursed by the federal government. The Governor has also extended the length that people can get unemployment benefits from 26 to 39 weeks.

Cuomo also said that all New Yorkers will be able to vote absentee during the June 23rd primary.

Cuomo ended his briefing by wishing those of the Jewish faith a Happy Passover, saying, “Passover says we remember the past, we learn from the past, we remember the lessons of the past, we teach a new generation of the past, but there is a new lesson of hope.”

