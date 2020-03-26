Live Now
White House briefing on COVID-19
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

WATCH: Daily White House briefing on COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in the press briefing room of the White House on March 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the United States, with New York’s case count doubling every three days according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Watch the White House briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic below. This is the update as of Thursday, March 26.

If you would like to watch the stream on a mobile device, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected