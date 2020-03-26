WATCH: Daily White House briefing on COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Watch the White House briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic below. This is the update as of Thursday, March 26.
If you would like to watch the stream on a mobile device, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- How to be a weather spotter for the National Weather Service
- Cuomo on funding for New York from COVID-19 relief bill: ‘It’s a drop in the bucket’
- Senators want more federal intervention to get healthcare workers supplies
- Mayor in Madison Co. has tested positive for COVID-19
- Former President Jimmy Carter encouraging supporters to donate to organizations fighting COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App