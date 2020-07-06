NYS Department of Health releases report after investigating COVID-19 in nursing homes

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This morning, Dr, Howard Zucker released a report that analyzed the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) did an in-depth analysis of nursing home data that finds COVID-19 fatalities in nursing homes were related to infected nursing home staff.

According the the report, the timing of staff infections correlates with the timing of peak nursing home resident deaths across the state. Areas with the most employee infections were also related to the most impacted regions.

The report also found nursing home admissions from hospitals were not a driving force of nursing home infections or fatalities. Peak nursing home admissions occurred a week after peak nursing home deaths.

When admitted to a hospital from a nursing home, patients were no longer contagious, therefore not a source of infection spread, said the report.

The report also found that nursing home quality was not a factor in nursing home deaths.

Data shows that approximately one in four of nursing home workers were infected with COVID-19 between March and early June.

During the month of March, roughly 7,000 nursing home staff were working in facilities while infected with COVID-19. During the same time period more than a third of nursing home residents were ill with the virus.

By the end of April, roughly 20,000 nursing home workers were known to be infected.

The report states “it is likely that thousands of employees who were infected in mid-March transmitted the virus unknowingly—through no fault of their own—while working, which then led to resident infection.”

NYSDOH also looked into the impact of visitation into nursing homes as a cause of infections. There was no tracking or testing of family and friends prior to suspending visitations back on March 13 so there is no specific data on this topic.

However, given what the NYSDOH knows about how widespread the virus was in New York prior to testing in February and early March, they’ve concluded there is a high likelihood that COVID-positive visitors to nursing homes also contributed to nursing home infections.

You can view the full report here.