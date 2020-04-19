Watch: Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives COVID-19 update at noon

ALBANY, NY (WIVB) Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday night that New York State New Jersey and Connecticut marinas and boatyards will open for personal use as long as social distancing and sanitation guidelines are followed. The Governor's announcement came in a joint statement with the Governors of New Jersey and Connecticut.

“Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or ‘state shopping’ when it comes to marinas and boatyard,” Cuomo said in a statement.