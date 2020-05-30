Gov. Cuomo signs bill giving death benefits to families of frontline COVID-19 workers

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that gives death benefits to the families of frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

As hospitalizations continue to decline throughout the state, and the data shows New York may be getting out of the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Cuomo could not thank the frontline workers enough for the work and sacrifices they have made throughout the pandemic.

The governor said while he was telling everyone to stay home to avoid the possibility of getting infected, the frontline workers stepped up and went to work everyday to help keep people safe.

Because of this, Governor Cuomo signed a bill into law during his press conference Saturday giving death benefits to the families of frontline workers.

It is my honor to sign into law a bill that gives death benefits to all the frontline workers who gave their lives in service to all of us during this pandemic. Providing for their families is the least we can do. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 30, 2020

No information has been released yet on who exactly is eligible for the benefits or how much the benefits are worth.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state continue to decline, and the number of new hospitalizations each day continues to be below 200.

However, despite the numbers trending in the right direction, 67 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday. This is the same number of deaths that were reported on Thursday, and Governor Cuomo said it is an all-time low number for the state.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families we lost,” Governor Cuomo said. “And I want to thank the hospital workers, the nurses, the doctors who have saved literally thousands of lives all through this, and I want to thank all of them from the bottom of my heart.”

The full press conference from Saturday can be seen in its entirety below.

Holding a briefing with updates on #Coronavirus. Watch Live: https://t.co/mChMnd45hk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 30, 2020

