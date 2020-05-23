Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Watch: Gov. Cuomo is set to deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing at 11:30 a.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing at 11:30 a.m.

Click on the player above to watch the press conference live.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected