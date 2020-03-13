Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Gov. Cuomo opens NY’s first drive-through testing center in New Rochelle

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing center is opening Friday in New Rochelle, the Westchester County city that is at the epicenter of New York’s efforts to halt coronavirus.

Of New York’s 328 confirmed cases, the most are in Westchester County, with 148. Of those, 27 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday. A containment zone there was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier in the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected