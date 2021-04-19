Zoos, museums, movie theaters can increase capacity on April 26

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, Bronx Zoo elephant “Happy” strolls inside the zoo’s Asia Habitat in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the graphic of a series of valves came up during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Monday update on the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a sign that more restrictions were about to be lessened or lifted.

And that turned out to be true, as the governor announced a series of changes to capacity levels that are set to start soon.

Here are the changes:

April 26 – Museums and zoos can increase capacity to 50 percent.

April 26 – Movie theaters can increase capacity to 33 percent.

May 19 – Large, indoor arenas can increase capacity to 25 percent.

In addition to these changes, Gov. Cuomo also announced the latest COVID-19 numbers:

Western New York still has the highest seven-day average rate for COVID-19 positivity, at 4.78 percent.

Still, when looking at the state’s seven-day average for COVID positivity, the number is going down.

And hospitalizations are decreasing, too.

As of Monday, 8.3 million people in New York have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 5.6 million have received their final dose.