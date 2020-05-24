Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Gov. Cuomo: State campgrounds can reopen on Monday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily briefing on Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced, among many things, that state campgrounds and RV parks can reopen on Monday.

According to Cuomo, the number of hospitalizations is down, but new cases are up. But, Cuomo said that this is all part of the decline. 

The governor also said that the number of deaths has risen to a total of 109 in 24 hours.

He went on to remind everyone that wearing a mask is mandatory while riding on public transportation systems.

The Mid-Hudson region is now on track to enter Phase One on Tuesday and Long Island is on track to enter Phase One on Wednesday.

Long Island is now getting their transportation system ready for the possible reopening, which was the reason for Cuomo’s reminder on masks. 

“If you don’t wear the mask in your personal coming and goings, then you are making a mistake,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo also announced on Sunday that New York professional sports leagues will now be able to begin training camps. He also announced that all vet practices in all regions will open on Tuesday.

New York will lead the way, according to the governor.

“We are writing history in New York,” said Cuomo. “We are writing history in America.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected