WATCH: Gov. Cuomo set to hold daily coronavirus briefing at 11:30 a.m. Coronavirus Posted: Apr 27, 2020 / 10:55 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 27, 2020 / 10:55 AM EDT ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is in Albany today, where he plans to hold his daily coronavirus update at 11:30 a.m. from the Red Room. Click the player above to see what he has to say.
