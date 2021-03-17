WATCH: Gov. Cuomo to receive Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, while visiting a mass vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19.

Gov. Cuomo, noting his initial skepticism of the Trump administration’s approval of the vaccines once again reiterated today that he believes all of the vaccines being provided to Americans are safe.

The Governor commented on how after the 9/11 terror attacks, New York was able to rebuild. He says the state will rebuild again after all the damage done by the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area