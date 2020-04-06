WATCH: Gov. Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing at noon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Because of COVID-19, wedding venues and other event centers are seeing a massive decrease in business and in some cases, no business at all. NewsChannel 9's Julia Leblanc spoke with those who own Sky Armory to see how it’s impacting them.

The owners of Sky Armory say there is a silver lining: Epicuse, their new market and cafe they just opened up in November. While the sales from this place may not make up for the quarter of a million dollars they're losing right now, it's keeping them on their feet for now.