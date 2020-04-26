Watch: Governor Andrew Cuomo gives daily COVID-19 update at noon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- If Onondaga County was doing a lot of COVID-19 testing two weeks ago, this past week Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county did, "a ton of testing."

At his press conference Saturday, County Executive McMahon said this week's coronavirus numbers may be inflated because of all the proactive testing being done in nursing homes and senior assisted living facilities.