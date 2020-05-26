Cuomo: Now’s the time for infrastructure projects

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as it reopened. He also gave his daily briefing from the NYSE Board Room.

Cuomo talked a lot about the economy reopening, but the federal government needed to provide the funding.

In the past, public works projects have been bankrolled by the federal government to help stimulate the economy. Projects have included the building of the Hoover Dam, Lincoln Tunnel, and the bridge that runs from Miami to Key West.

“There is no better time to build than right now. You need to restart the economy, you need to create jobs. And you need to renew and repair the economy. Now is the time to do it,” Cuomo said. “Let’s put Americans back to work. It is common sense.”

Some of the projects Cuomo mentioned dealt with low-cost renewable energy sources and projects like rebuilding a new LaGuardia Airport or updated Empire Station at Penn Station. Since ridership and travel is down, Cuomo said it makes sense for these projects to start immediately.

Other projects Cuomo mentioned that could begin would be a LaGuardia AirTrain, Cross-Hudson Tunnels, and the Second Avenue Subway Expansion. No upstate projects were mentioned during the briefing.

Cuomo says he will be traveling to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to meet with President Trump to discuss the economy.

Cuomo also announced the winner of the #WearAMask PSA contest. The winner was “We Heart NY” by Bunny Lake Films of Brooklyn. The second place was “You Can Still Smile” by Natalia Bougadellis. More than 186,000 votes were cast for the finalists, with the top two videos earning 96,332 votes. However, only 502 votes separated the first two videos, so it has been decided that both videos will be made into PSAs.

Click the player below to watch Tuesday’s briefing:

The slideshow shown during the briefing is below: