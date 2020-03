NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo urged the public to stay calm as the coronavirus continues to spread through New York State.

Gov. Cuomo said there were 16 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State since his update on Saturday. This brings the total number of novel coronavirus cases across the state to 105, the second-most of any state in the U.S.