Governor Cuomo: 22 positive cases of coronavirus in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke Thursday afternoon from Albany to give an update on coronavirus in New York State.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state has doubled overnight from 11 to 22. Cuomo says the newly diagnosed cases include two hospitalized patients in New York City, and a hospitalized man in Long Island’s Nassau County.

Cuomo says the other positive tests were in people with mild symptoms or no symptoms at all in Westchester County. That’s where a cluster of cases emerged earlier in the week.

The Governor says the state is continuing to test for the virus, saying, “The more you test, the higher number you will have.”

The Governor says they are testing 100-200 samples a day.

Cuomo also encouraged hand washing, saying, “More you can do to contain and limit the spread, the better.”

He reminds New Yorkers that the more people you test, the more positive tests you will have, but people shouldn’t be worried, as most people will have mild or no symptoms.

