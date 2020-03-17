Confirmed coronavirus cases in NYS over 1,000; 12 deaths reported from the virus in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew gave an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday. Right now, New York State has the most cases of coronavirus in the state, with 1,374 confirmed cases and of those, 264 are in the hospital. Cuomo also mentioned that over 10,000 people had been tested throughout the state for the virus.

Governor Cuomo stated that with pandemics such as we are facing that uniformity works. He has been working with other governors to keep uniformity with other states. He stated that these rules are state-wide and not made by local leaders. He has heard that people have been upset with the local leaders for the closures that have been implemented. He said if people want to be upset with someone, be upset with him.

Cuomo stated that local leaders should not enact any rules without consulting with the State Department of Health to maintain uniformity.

Cuomo stated that the peak is expected to be at 45 days. He stated that there are no new rules or closures today, however, there may be more dramatic closings pending.

