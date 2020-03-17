Closings
There are currently 119 active closings. Click for more details.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in NYS over 1,000; 12 deaths reported from the virus in the state

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew gave an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday. Right now, New York State has the most cases of coronavirus in the state, with 1,374 confirmed cases and of those, 264 are in the hospital. Cuomo also mentioned that over 10,000 people had been tested throughout the state for the virus.

Governor Cuomo stated that with pandemics such as we are facing that uniformity works. He has been working with other governors to keep uniformity with other states. He stated that these rules are state-wide and not made by local leaders. He has heard that people have been upset with the local leaders for the closures that have been implemented. He said if people want to be upset with someone, be upset with him.

Cuomo stated that local leaders should not enact any rules without consulting with the State Department of Health to maintain uniformity.

Cuomo stated that the peak is expected to be at 45 days. He stated that there are no new rules or closures today, however, there may be more dramatic closings pending.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected