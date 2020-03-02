WATCH: Governor Cuomo holds briefing on the first case of coronavirus in NYS

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday morning, New York State Governor Cuomo gave a briefing after the first person in New York State tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, a 39-year-old female healthcare worker tested positive for coronavirus. She had come back from Iran on Tuesday. Right now, the woman is at home in isolation. She does have mild symptoms, but has not been hospitalized.

Governor Cuomo said that health officials do not think the woman was contagious when she was on the plane or during her transportation back to her home, but officials will be reaching out to all of those on the plane and the driver of the car that brought her home.

“No doubt, there will be more cases where find more people who test positive. We said early on it wasn’t a matter of if, but when. New York is the gateway to the world,” Cuomo said during the briefing.

Cuomo pushed that New York State being able to test for coronavirus is a big step in fighting the illness. Cuomo wants to be able to test 1,000 people per day in as soon as a week. This would allow health officials to identify those who test positive for coronavirus much sooner than if the tests had to be sent out to another testing facility out of state.

“Our challenge now is to test as many people as we can,” Cuomo said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed with the governor, reiterating that testing in New York State would allow for positive cases to be identified within hours, versus days.

Governor Cuomo also stated that coronavirus has a 1.4% mortality rate internationally, versus a 0.6% mortality rate of the flu.

Cuomo also said that children don’t appear to be affected by the coronavirus, and most of those who test positive and die of the coronavirus tend to have an underlying condition.

“This isn’t our first rodeo with this kind of situation,” Cuomo said. “Once you know the facts, you should relax.”

Governor Cuomo also said that there will be new cleaning protocols of public spaces, like schools and public transportation.

“We have the best healthcare system in the world here,” Cuomo said, again reassuring New Yorkers that they shouldn’t be too concerned with the virus.

The New York State Department of Health has an entire website of resources on the coronavirus. Click the link to visit the website.

