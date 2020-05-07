Cuomo extends rent relief to NY’ers through Aug. 20

VALHALLA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his daily coronavirus briefing from New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York, which is in Westchester County, on Thursday.

Cuomo’s big announcement was that he would extend the moratorium on COVID-related hardship until August 20th for renters who can’t make their rent. Back in March, Cuomo had originally said that those who could not make their went due to coronavirus-related issues could not be evicted until June. On Thursday, he extended that through August 20. He also said that he was banning late payments or fees for missed payments. Cuomo also said renters who were facing COVID-related hardship could use their security deposit as payment, and then repay their security deposit over time.

Cuomo also mentioned how the Nourish New York Initiative is doing. This initiative purchases products from farms and distributes it to food banks throughout the state. Nearly 50 food banks, food pantries, and soup kitchen throughout the state will receive support from over 2,100 farms participating in the initiative. Cuomo says that means 20,000 households across the state will be able to receive products due to the program, starting next week.

When it comes to the numbers, on Wednesday, there were 231 deaths in New York State related to coronavirus. Overall hospitalizations and intubations are down, as are new COVID-19 hospitalizations.