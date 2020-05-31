ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an announcement and hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
Click on the video above to watch the press conference live, if you see the weather radar it will automatically change to the press conference closer to noon.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Watch: Governor Cuomo makes announcement, gives daily COVID-19 briefing at noon
- Teen dies after being shot in head in City of Syracuse
- News on the Go: 5-31-20
- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh gives an update Sunday morning to the protests in Syracuse Saturday night
- Protests in Syracuse; curfew enacted; some damage to businesses
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App