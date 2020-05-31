Live Now
Governor Andrew Cuomo Delivers Daily COVID-19 Update

Watch: Governor Cuomo makes announcement, gives daily COVID-19 briefing at noon

Coronavirus
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an announcement and hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Click on the video above to watch the press conference live, if you see the weather radar it will automatically change to the press conference closer to noon.

