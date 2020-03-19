Cuomo issues another workforce reduction, saying 75% of non-essential workers to stay home as more positive coronavirus cases turn up

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus update, he said he is mandating another reduction in the number of people who are heading into work. Other than essential services, he ordered 75% of the workforce to work from home.

This order comes on the heels of positive coronavirus cases rising again in New York State. As of Thursday morning, there are 4,152 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. That is up by over 1,700 positive cases on Wednesday. New York City is still the hot spot for the virus, with 2,469 total positive cases. The hospitalization rate of coronavirus cases in the state is 19%, or 777 of the 4,152 positive patients.

Governor Cuomo also announced mortgage relief for those affected by COVID-19. It would be a 90-day hardship, which would waiver mortgage payments for those facing a financial hardship related to coronavirus. Cuomo said this would not affect a person’s credit report at all. Fees for overdrafts, ATMS, and credit cards would also be waived.

Worldwide, there are 222,642 cases of coronavirus, with 9,115 deaths worldwide.

Cuomo reiterated that the numbers keep rising because more people are being tested. New York State has tested more than 22,000 people, with 7,500 of those tests coming in the last 24 hours. This is a huge jump from the 200 tests the state was able to conduct not that long ago.

