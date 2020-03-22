WATCH: Governor Cuomo set to give daily coronavirus update at 11 a.m.

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- The Google website President Donald Trump said would be a screening site for the coronavirus has launched -- and it's not exactly what the president touted.

The website google.com/covid19 features various resources including, “state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses.” In an announcement posted Saturday, Google said the information comes from trusted sources like the CDC and WHO.