Cuomo announces CUNY and SUNY schools to begin distance learning on March 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that beginning March 19, all SUNY and CUNY schools will begin distance learning for the remainder of the spring semester. This is in response to the number of coronavirus cases growing across the state and country.

Right now, there are 212 positive coronavirus cases in New York State. Westchester County is still the hot spot for the virus. There are 121 total positive coronavirus cases there.

New York State is currently in talks with private laboratories to do additional coronavirus testing in New York State. There are about 200 labs in the state, and the Department of Health regularly works with 28 of those labs. Cuomo said he has spoken with many of them, and are working to get more testing done at these labs soon.

Worldwide, there are over 100,000 positive cases of coronavirus.

