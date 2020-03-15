Live Now
Governor Cuomo set to make 12:30 p.m. announcement
WATCH: Governor Cuomo set to make daily announcement at 12:30 p.m.

Coronavirus
FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a bill signing ceremony in New York. Cuomo says his state will file a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s plan to block New Yorkers from enrolling in “trusted traveler” programs. Federal officials say they took the step because of a new New York law barring immigrant agents from getting access to state motor vehicle records. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Cuomo is set to make his daily announcement at 12:30 p.m. from the Red Room in Albany. Click the player below to see what he has to say.

