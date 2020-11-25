Cuomo again warns New Yorkers of rising COVID numbers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the eve of Thanksgiving, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Rochester to help distribute turkeys. He also warned New Yorkers to stay safe, or COVID-19 numbers will climb.

On Tuesday, New York did over 173,000 tests, and the statewide infection rate was 3.62%. Unfortunately, 41 New Yorkers died of COVID-related issues.

“We know what this means right? The positivity rates goes up, you’ll see the hospitalization rates go up. That means you’ll see the ICU number go up. That means you’ll see intubations go up. That means you’ll see the deaths go up,” Cuomo said.

Thanksgiving travel is a worry for not only Cuomo, but those in the healthcare field, too.

“Thanksgiving will be an added accelerant. Why? More people travel and more social activity. More social activity, and the infection rate goes up,” Cuomo said.

With an increase in travel at the airports, Cuomo said, “That is going to take a bad situation and make it worse.”

“How much do the numbers go up? No one knows. It depends on how people perform,” Cuomo said.

Right now, New York State has the fourth lowest COVID-19 infection right. Only Vermont, Hawaii, and Maine had a lower infection rate. Some midwestern states have infections rate hovering around 50% or higher.

“We were at 50% at our height. They are now higher than we were at our height. How incredible is that?” Cuomo asked.

Click the video player below to watch Cuomo’s briefing: