WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily coronavirus update at 11:30 a.m. Coronavirus Posted: Apr 30, 2020 / 10:57 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 30, 2020 / 10:57 AM EDT ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in Albany today and will deliver his daily coronavirus briefing from the Red Room at 11:30 a.m. Click the player above to see what he has to say.
