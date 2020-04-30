Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily coronavirus update at 11:30 a.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in Albany today and will deliver his daily coronavirus briefing from the Red Room at 11:30 a.m. Click the player above to see what he has to say.

