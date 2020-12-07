WATCH: Governor Cuomo to hold briefing at 11 a.m. from NYC Coronavirus Posted: Dec 7, 2020 / 10:28 AM EST / Updated: Dec 7, 2020 / 10:28 AM EST Interactive Coronavirus Maps Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be holding a briefing at 11 a.m. from New York City to update the state on its COVID-19 response. Click the player above to watch, or visit the governor’s website.
