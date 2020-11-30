WATCH: Governor Cuomo to hold briefing at 11:30 a.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in New York City on Tuesday and will brief New Yorkers on the state’s COVID-19 response at 11:30 a.m. Click the player above to watch or visit the governor’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected