WATCH: Governor Cuomo to hold briefing at 11:30 a.m. Coronavirus Posted: Nov 30, 2020 / 10:58 AM EST / Updated: Nov 30, 2020 / 10:58 AM EST Interactive Coronavirus Maps Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in New York City on Tuesday and will brief New Yorkers on the state’s COVID-19 response at 11:30 a.m. Click the player above to watch or visit the governor’s website.
