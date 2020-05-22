Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

WATCH: Governor Cuomo to hold daily coronavirus briefing at 11 a.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in New York City today to give his daily coronavirus briefing. Cuomo will speak at 11 a.m. Click the player above to see what he has to say.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected