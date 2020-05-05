Cuomo warns of coronavirus infection rate going up if reopening doesn’t happen in phases

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily coronavirus update from New York City on Tuesday. One of his main concerns was the rate of infection increasing if the state reopened too quickly.

According to the IHME model, which is the model the White House prefers to use, back on April 7th, it projected that 60,415 Americans would die of coronavirus by August 4th. On May 4th, that same model now projects nearly 135,000 Americans will die of coronavirus by August 4th.

IMHE Director Christopher Murray said revisions reflected “rising mobility in most U.S. states as well as the easing of social distancing measures expected in 31 states by May 11, indicating that growing contacts among people will promote transmission of the coronavirus.”

“That’s a very nice way of saying when you accelerate the reopening, you’ll have more people coming into contact with other people,” Cuomo said. “The more people get infected, the more people die. We know that. And that’s why the projections are going up.”

Cuomo says the main question that needs to be asked is: How much is a human life worth?

“This is the real discussion,” Cuomo said. “I say priceless.”

When it comes to the number of coronavirus cases in the state, Cuomo says the numbers are still on the decline, however, 230 people died of the virus on Monday.

“We’re coming down the mountain,” Cuomo said, but also said that our actions will determine the trail ahead.

Cuomo says we must continue to test-trace-isolate, as that is the key to monitoring and controlling the infection rate.

“We do what we have to do and this is what we have to do to monitor the infection rate,” Cuomo said. “We don’t want to go through all of this and replace what was there before. We want to build back better.”

