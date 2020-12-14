Governor Cuomo issues new Yellow Zones in CNY and WNY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the first New Yorker received a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued new Yellow Zones for parts of New York State.

A Yellow Zone is when the positive infection rate is over 3% for the past ten days, or on a rolling seven-day rolling average. Those in new Yellow Zones include:

Parts of Oneida County, including Rome and Utica

Parts of Niagara County

Parts of Genesee County

Maps will be released later this afternoon showing a more defined zone.