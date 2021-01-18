Cuomo says federal government needs to increase supply of COVID-19 vaccination to states

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing to update New Yorkers on the state’s response to COVID-19.

During Monday’s briefing, Cuomo urged the federal government to release more vaccination doses to the states. Last week, the CDC increased the number of people who are eligible for the vaccine. In New York State, that means over seven million people are eligible, but the state is still only receiving fewer than 300,000 doses a week. At this rate, it will take more than six months for those eligible in Phase 1A and Phase 2B to be vaccinated.

Cuomo also said that only 62.8% of hospital staff statewide have been vaccinated so far. That ranges greatly by region, and facility, across the state. Cuomo is worried that the lack of hospital staff being vaccinated could lead to a shortage of staff if there is a second wave of coronavirus.

Statewide, over one million doses of the vaccine have been given.

The state is currently running five vaccination sites, with eight more opening soon.

When it comes to the daily numbers, and hospitalization rates across the region, click through the slideshow below:

The slideshow below shows some slides from Cuomo’s briefing that show the number of doses that have been allocated across the state:

Click the player below to watch Cuomo’s briefing: