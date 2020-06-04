Cuomo: Protesters could compound the COVID-19 situation, expands testing criteria to include protesters

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York COVID-19 cases have remained low as most of the state has entered phased reopening, but Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed concern that 30,000 protesters statewide could cause another outbreak of coronavirus.

While deaths totals were slightly higher on Thursday than on Wednesday, overall death totals and hospitalizations continue to decline.

Long Island, New York City and Central and Western New York have a daily average of 2% of its COVID-19 tests being positive, while the Capitol region is seeing 1%.

Six weeks ago those numbers were much higher, with Long Island seeing 20%, New York City seeing, 26%, Western New York seeing 15%, the Capital region with 12%, and Central New York with 8% positive cases.

Cuomo remarked how far New York State has come and credits precautions like social distancing and wearing masks in public for the drop in cases. However, he said, “As fast as these numbers come down, these numbers could go up.”

It can take 4 to 5 days for symtpoms of COVID-19 to show up. Cuomo said one person in a crowd with infected with the virus could cause another outbreak.

New York State has expanded testing criteria to include anyone who has been to a protest. Cuomo said protesters have a civic duty and should be responsible and get a test. He went on to say protesters should behave as if they’ve been exposed to the virus.

Cuomo said many protesters do wear masks but there is no social distancing at rallies.

At 2 p.m. New York will have a statewide moment of silence coinciding with the memorial service for George Floyd.