WATCH: Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The latest news about coronavirus points to covering your face with a mask. The Centers for Disease Control say as many as 25% of people infected with the new coronavirus may not show symptoms at all and they never feel sick. That’s a shocking number. And it means that asking only unwell people to stay home is unlikely to be enough.

While medical masks must be saved for healthcare workers, scientists who study how respiratory disease spreads say even a homemade mask can offer some protection.