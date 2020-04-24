WATCH: Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing set for 11:30 a.m. Coronavirus Posted: Apr 24, 2020 / 10:54 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 24, 2020 / 10:55 AM EDT ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to give his daily coronavirus briefing at 11:30 a.m. from the Red Room in Albany. Click the player above to see what he has to say.
