Cuomo: Schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After teasing the announcement all week, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has decided to keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Schools across the state had been closed since mid-March after coronavirus started making its way through the state. Back on March 18th, Cuomo waived the 180-day limit of days schools had to be in session and also ordered schools closed to help stop the spread of the virus. Teachers were forced to come up with plans for distance learning. Schools also had to come up with ways to feed students in their districts, and provide childcare for essential workers.

Schools now have to come up with a plan on reopening before the governor says the schools can reopen, meaning there is no decision on when schools can be reopened. Cuomo says a decision on summer school will be decided on by the end of May.

As we enter day 62 of the pandemic, Cuomo says new coronavirus cases are flattening right around 1,000 new cases per day for the last few days.

“That is still too high a number,” Cuomo said.

Overall, hospitalizations are down, as are deaths, with 289 reported on Thursday.

Cuomo says the focus is now on efforts to reduce the number of coronavirus cases in New York State. The chart below shows the breakdown of where COVID-19 cases are concentrated throughout the state.

Cuomo also said this is a mental health crisis. Many American and New Yorkers are suffering from anxiety, depression, insomnia, loneliness, and isolation. Cuomo wants to remind people that help is there. People can call 1-844-863-9314 to talk to someone or visit headspace.com/ny for resources.

The rise in domestic violence is also a concern. In March, domestic violence calls increased by 15% and in the month of April, they increased by 30%. Help is available there, as well, by calling 1-844-997-2121.