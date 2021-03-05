WATCH LIVE: Addressing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh are holding a press conference to discuss the hesitancy they see in the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The pair are meeting at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church in Syracuse where a pop-up vaccination clinic is taking place on Friday.
New York State has been planning several community-based pop-up vaccination sites in an effort to reach harder to vaccinate populations and ensure equity in the vaccine distribution.
The press conference will be streamed live in a video player above at 2:15 p.m.